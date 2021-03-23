Nets' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are a fascinating team to watch at all times.

They remain as interesting as ever leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Their best trade chip might be out for the season (Spencer Dinwiddie), and they've already unloaded their asset collection for a star (James Harden), but they might have the wiggle room for one more significant move. Given their place in the hoops world's hierarchy, any move they make has the potential to reverberate across the Association.

If the Nets are busy this week, these are three names who could be on the shopping list.