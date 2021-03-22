WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Set for WrestleMania 37

Credit: WWE.com

Edge and Roman Reigns will have some company in their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Daniel Bryan will be added to make it a Triple Threat match following what transpired at Fastlane on Sunday.

Bryan challenged Reigns for the belt, with Edge serving as the special enforcer. The Rated-R Superstar attacked both wrestlers with a steel chair midway through the match as Bryan had the LeBell Lock applied to Reigns. The champion was tapping out, but a referee wasn't there to record the submission.

Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio he hadn't heard of plans to involve Bryan in the universal title picture for WrestleMania.

The way in which Fastlane closed out would seem to have answered that question, though nothing has been announced just yet.

If a Triple Threat match is the route in which WWE is looking to go, then it could bode well for Bryan. He has already prevailed in a three-way dance at the Showcase of the Immortals, overcoming Batista and Randy Orton to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX.