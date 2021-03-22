NBA Mock Draft 2021: Predictions for Jalen Suggs and Full 1st Round

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA draft may be months away, but there's no better time than now—in the thick of March—to dive into projections. Not all of the top options are playing in the Big Dance, some opted to join the G-League, some got bounced early and some are overseas.

Still, it's March Madness and that means men's amateur basketball is in its most intriguing time of the year. As NBA front offices evaluate how prospects perform under the bright lights, we examine the draft's first round and apply a microscope to the most divisive selection: No. 3.

While 2020 was a confusing draft after a clear top three, 2021 only has a clear top two. After Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and USC's Evan Mobley, the third pick is a difficult one. Most would agree No. 3 should be a Jalen, but it's a tough debate between Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and the G League's Jalen Green. Fellow G League standout, Jonathan Kuminga could come under consideration as well.

Here, we take an early look at a first-round mock draft for 2021, followed by analysis of the top G Leaguers, Green and Kuminga. And, to conclude, why Suggs should be picked over both at the third spot.