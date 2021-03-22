NBA Rumors: Analyzing League's Top Trade Candidates

1 of 3

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets might have hoped Victor Oladipo could be a real piece for them in the post-James Harden era.

However, the Rockets' astonishing 20-game losing streak might mean the team will look to move Oladipo, who is on an expiring contract.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Oladipo is "increasingly regarded" as one of the more accomplished players likely to be on the move in the coming days. But there is some uncertainty on that front.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported it was previously believed Houston wanted a first-round pick for Oladipo. However, O'Connor said teams have been "reluctant" to part with a top pick, adding playoff teams are hesitant to trade for Oladipo and noting rebuilding teams "don't want him long term."

It is incredibly difficult to pinpoint Oladipo's value. He has the pedigree of a tremendous two-way talent capable of creating his own shot while also making plays for his teammates. But there is no denying Oladipo's Rockets tenure has been a struggle.

The 28-year-old is getting his numbers. He was averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his first 19 games prior to Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Those scoring numbers are not coming efficiently, though, as Oladipo is shooting just over 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.

Time will tell what value the Rockets can get for Oladipo given the he has not returned to past All-Star form and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.