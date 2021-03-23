Predicting Each MLB Team's Top Prospect at the End of the 2021 Season

3 of 6

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Houston Astros: OF Pedro Leon (Age: 22)



Forrest Whitley still has an extremely high ceiling, even with Tommy John surgery set to sideline him for the entire 2021 season, but his stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the Houston system has loosened. The Astros handed Leon a $4 million bonus in January and view him as the future in center field. He hit .383/.467/.789 with 15 home runs in 33 games in Cuba during the 2018-19 season and could be the Opening Day center fielder in 2022.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jordyn Adams (Age: 21)



With Jo Adell moving out of the prospect picture, outfielder Brandon Marsh is the logical choice to move into the No. 1 spot on the Angels prospect list. However, he could also be in the majors before 2021 is over. Instead, we'll turn our attention to Adams, who has true 80-grade speed and the potential for an above-average hit tool and plus power. The experience he gained at the alternate site last year could be a springboard for a big season.

Oakland Athletics: SS Robert Puason (Age: 18)



The other elite prospect on the 2019 international market, Puason was given the exact same $5.1 million bonus that the Yankees handed to Jasson Dominguez. A potential Gold Glove defender at shortstop who is a work-in-progress offensively, he still has a ton of physical projection with a lanky 6'3", 165-pound frame.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock (Age: 21)



Will Julio Rodriguez reach the majors in 2021? It's a safe bet Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert will be on the MLB roster by midseason, and we're betting on J-Rod getting the call shortly thereafter for a Mariners team that could be sniffing around a wild-card spot. That leaves Hancock as the new top dog after he was selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft, and his ceiling is as high as any college arm in last year's class.

Texas Rangers: SS Maximo Acosta (Age: 18)



Signed for $1.65 million in 2019 after drawing comparisons to Gleyber Torres as an amateur, Acosta has the offensive polish to make a splash in his pro debut. He could eventually slide down the defensive spectrum to third base, but his bat should play anywhere. This pick is assuming Josh Jung and Sam Huff are both MLB regulars before the season is over.