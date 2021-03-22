Jets' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 4

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New York Jets were busy during the first week of NFL free agency, looking to begin improving their roster ahead of the 2021 season. And they made some strong moves that should help them as they try to move on from a 2-14 campaign in 2020.

New York has added numerous standout players to its defense and signed wide receiver Corey Davis, who should make the offense more dynamic. Will quarterback Sam Darnold be the one throwing the ball to Davis? It's still unclear whether he will continue to be the Jets' starter, but there's still time to decide whether to stick with him or to explore potential trades or the options available in the draft.

The Jets have some needs to address, but the first wave of free agency is close to being over, with many big names now off the market. So New York will need to make smart, low-profile signings and improve via the draft to add to those other areas.

Here's a look at the players the Jets have added during free agency, along with grades for several of their key early-offseason decisions.