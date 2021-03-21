    Report: Indiana Targeting Thad Matta, Knicks' Mike Woodson for Head Coach Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Thad Matta gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers, in Washington. Matta is out as coach of Ohio State after 13 seasons. Matta said Monday, June 5, 2017, it was a
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    With Brad Stevens making it clear he's remaining with the Boston Celtics, the search for the next Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach moves on.

    According to Rick Bozich of WDRB.com, New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson "is believed to have interviewed with IU athletic director Scott Dolson on Saturday," while former Ohio State coach Thad Matta "moved into the middle of the discussion" for the Indiana vacancy Sunday.

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

