Report: Indiana Targeting Thad Matta, Knicks' Mike Woodson for Head Coach Job

With Brad Stevens making it clear he's remaining with the Boston Celtics, the search for the next Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach moves on.

According to Rick Bozich of WDRB.com, New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson "is believed to have interviewed with IU athletic director Scott Dolson on Saturday," while former Ohio State coach Thad Matta "moved into the middle of the discussion" for the Indiana vacancy Sunday.

