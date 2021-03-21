    Nationals Rumors: Trea Turner, Juan Soto Contract Extensions Interest WAS

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, right, watches teammate Juan Soto, catches a fly ball during a baseball intrasquad game at Nationals Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

    The Washington Nationals would be wise to keep Trea Turner and Juan Soto around for the long term. They reportedly want to do just that this offseason. 

    According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the Nats are "trying to extend both Turner and Soto again after making offers to both last spring as well. There seems to be a bit of optimism at least on Turner, who has two years to go before free agency."

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

