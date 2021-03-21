Salvador Perez, Royals Agree to New 4-Year Contract Worth Reported $82M

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday they have agreed to a four-year extension with catcher Salvador Perez.

Alex Lewis of The Athletic provided a breakdown of the new deal, which has an average of more than $20 million per year:

Perez was heading into the final year of his current contract initially signed in 2016 and was set to make $14.2 million in 2021.

The 30-year-old bounced back in a big way in 2020 after missing all of 2019 with Tommy John surgery. The slugger finished with a .333 batting average and .986 OPS during the shortened season, both the best of his career.

He also added 11 home runs on his way to the Silver Slugger award, even earning MVP votes despite the Royals falling short of the playoffs.

Perez has been one of the best two-way catchers throughout his career, earning six straight All-Star selections from 2013-18, adding five Gold Glove awards and two more Silver Sluggers during this time frame.

He was also named World Series MVP after helping the Royals win it all in 2015.

The veteran has spent his entire career in Kansas City until now and will seemingly remain in the city for the foreseeable future.