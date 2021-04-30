    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Drafted by Browns: Updated CLE Depth Chart After Round 2

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 1, 2021

    Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The top linebacker in college football is headed to the Cleveland Browns

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner as the best player at the position, was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 52 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Friday.

    Here's a look at how that will fit into the Browns' depth chart:

    LDE: Myles Garrett, Joe Jackson

    DT: Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day

    DT: Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson

    RDE: Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley

    OLB: Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith

    MLB: Anthony Walker, Mack Wilson

    OLB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah*, Jacob Phillips, Elijah Lee

    CB: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, MJ Stewart

    CB: Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Robert Jackson

    NB: Troy Hill

    FS: Grant Delpit, Jovante Moffatt

    SS: John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison

           

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

    The 21-year-old, who was also selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, starred through his later two seasons at Notre Dame after redshirting as a freshman and appearing in two games in 2018. A year after he co-led the team with 80 tackles (13.5 for loss) through 13 starts, the 6'1" Virginia native broke out as a senior. 

    He ended the year with 62 tackles, tied for the team lead, with 11 tackles for loss, a team-best. He ranked third in the conference among linebackers in tackles for loss. His two fumble recoveries ranked ninth among all FBS players. 

    An elite, athletic linebacker, Owusu-Koramoah makes up for his smaller frame (at just 215 pounds) with speed and awareness. Head coach Brian Kelly said in December that it was his passion for the game that set him apart during his recruitment, per Mark Skol Jr. of television station WNDU. 

    "I got to see a passion. We loved [Owusu-Koramoah's], and when we spent some time with him, we loved the fact that there was a real love for the game and a passion for it." 

    While Owusu-Koramoah fell later into the draft than some expected, he is someone who could start right away for the Browns.

