NBA Trades to Reinforce 2021 Title Contenders

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Deal: George Hill for Lou Williams, Mfiondu Kabengele and a 2022 second-round pick

Something isn't quite right with the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite formidable individual campaigns from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, L.A. has fallen to sixth in net rating. They're an uninspiring 11-11 since February 1.

After those top two players, there just isn't a ton of punch. The problem is that the Clippers roster doesn't have a ton of movable contracts, and they've already spent almost all of their draft capital.

"And then you also have the reality that they don't have much to trade," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Jump. "And if they were to trade for anybody, they probably would have to include a guy like Lou Williams in the trade... Keep an eye on George Hill."

Hill may not be quite as dynamic as Williams in one-on-one settings, but the Clippers probably don't need that. Kawhi and PG can handle the bulk of the creation. What Hill excels at is floor generalship and spacing. He has plenty of experience playing alongside ball-dominant wings, including George, back when both were with the Indiana Pacers.

Hill would also be a significant upgrade over Williams on defense. The latter often gets swallowed up by opponents' screens and struggles to stay in front of guards. Hill is a heady defender who's typically in the right spot and has the length to cover some wings.

L.A. may already be out all of its future firsts, but expending another second-round pick would be worth this overall upgrade.

For OKC, Williams is an expiring contract who likely wouldn't encumber the books next season. A buyout right after the trade might even be on the table.

Another pick and a flyer on Mfiondu Kabengele (who turns 24 this offseason) is a solid return for the 34-year-old Hill, who clearly isn't part of the Thunder's long-term plans.

If others are interested in his services, L.A. might have to up the ante with another second, but a framework like this should at least be a starting point.