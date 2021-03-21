WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge Not Planned for WrestleMania

Photo credit: WWE.com.

There are reportedly no plans in place to turn the Roman Reigns vs. Edge Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 into a Triple Threat.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Sunday that when he reached out to a WWE source last week and asked about Daniel Bryan being added to Reigns vs. Edge at WrestleMania, he was told it isn't in the plans (beginning at the two-minute mark):

At Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, Bryan will face Reigns for the Universal title and the result of that match could potentially have a huge impact on WrestleMania next month.

A Reigns victory would likely keep The Tribal Chief vs. Edge in place for WrestleMania, while a Bryan win would make it either Bryan vs. Edge or a Triple Threat with Reigns also involved.

While Edge named Reigns his WrestleMania opponent weeks ago on the heels of winning the Royal Rumble, Bryan has been heavily involved in the storyline.

Bryan won a Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and earned the right to face Reigns that same night, but Reigns beat him in quick fashion since the bout occurred directly after Bryan had already outlasted five other Superstars in the Chamber.

Because of that, Bryan was given another chance to earn a title shot, and he did precisely that by making Jey Uso submit in a steel cage match.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Edge has taken issue with Bryan jumping the line and getting another Universal Championship match before him, which has led to some tension between the babyfaces.

On the final episode of SmackDown before Fastlane, Edge beat Uso to earn the right to be the special enforcer for Reigns vs. Bryan at Fastlane, meaning he figures to play some type of role in the result of the match.

It is tough to think of anything logical for Bryan to do at WrestleMania if he isn't inserted into the Universal Championship match since he isn't involved in any other storyline currently.

Because of that, if Meltzer's report turns out to be accurate, one of WWE's biggest stars could essentially be left out in the cold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).