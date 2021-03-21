Eric LeGrand Shares Advice for Shawn Bradley After Paralysis Diagnosis

LM OTERO/Associated Press

Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand has offered some words of advice to former NBA center Shawn Bradley on the heels of Bradley becoming paralyzed after a car hit his bike.

LeGrand, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a 2010 game against Army that left him paralyzed, gave his perspective on life and how it changes after paralysis, per TMZ Sports:

"People think when spinal cord injuries happen, that life is just over. And, in the beginning, when you go through an adjustment period, you're going to have those moments and it's understandable. ...

"As time starts to go on, you start to realize, 'OK, this is my new life, this is my adjustments to it. I can still make a difference.' And that's why I want to offer whatever I can offer."

The 7'6" Bradley, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets and Dallas Mavericks from 1993-2005, became paralyzed after suffering a traumatic spinal cord injury in January when a car hit him from behind while he was cycling.

In a statement released by the Mavericks, the soon-to-be-49-year-old Bradley was said to be "in good spirits."

LeGrand empathized with Bradley, saying: "My thoughts and prayers definitely go to him and his family, and I truly do mean that. Because when you suffer something like this, it's life-altering and it flips and turns your life upside down."

Since becoming paralyzed over a decade ago, LeGrand has written multiple books about his experience and has done speaking engagements across the country. He has also garnered huge honors, such as the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient.