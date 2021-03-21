2021 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects Alive in NCAA Tournament

0 of 4

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Starring in the NCAA tournament certainly isn't a prerequisite for becoming a top NBA draft pick. However, many future pro players do use the annual men's tournament as a proving ground and a showcase for prospective employers.

While draft stock should never be based entirely on the tournament, the bright lights, high-stakes and strong competition—especially in the later rounds—can help a player separate himself from the pack.

Of course, getting to the later rounds is part of the equation, and we've already seen some sizeable upsets in the 2021 tournament. 15th-seed Oral Robert, for example, knocked off second-seed Ohio State on Friday.

Several top prospects are still in the dance, though, and you'll find a look at some of the best here—along with the current draft order and an updated Round 1 mock.