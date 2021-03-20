Johnny Juzang, No. 11 UCLA Upset No. 6 BYU 73-62 in 2021 NCAA Tournament

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Johnny Juzang scored 19 first-half points en route to 27 on 10-of-16 shooting overall to lead No. 11 UCLA to a 73-62 wire-to-wire win over No. 6 BYU in the first round of the Division I NCAA men's college basketball tournament on Saturday.

Juzang accounted for half of UCLA's points en route to a 38-27 lead at the halftime break:

Jules Bernard added 16 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. poured in 13 more for the Bruins, who advanced into the first round after an 86-80 overtime win over Michigan State in the First Four on Thursday.

Juzang scored 23 points in that matchup, and his follow-up performance Saturday put him in elite company, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Alex Barcello scored 20 points for BYU, who made just 3-of-17 three-pointers and went 9-of-16 from the free-throw line. Brandon Averette added 15 points.

UCLA led by as many as 14 points in the 11-point win, which saw the Bruins commit just four turnovers. They held an advantage of five points or more for the entire second half.

The No. 11 Bruins will face the winner of No. 3 Texas and No. 14 Abilene Christian in the second round on Monday.

The 20-7 Cougars finished with 20 or more victories for the 17th time since 1999-00.