    Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized Again

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The nine-month-old son of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer has been hospitalized again.

    "We are back at the hospital after Christian had more significant bleeding this morning," Switzer posted on Twitter. "We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer. We're asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis and strength for Christian as he battles."

    Switzer initially said March 6 he and his wife, Gabie, had taken their son to the hospital because they discovered blood in his bed. Christian had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

    Four days later, he announced Christian had been released from the hospital after having recovered from surgery, though doctors were unable to identify the original cause of the problem.

    Switzer, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, is approaching his fifth season in the NFL. The Browns, who had signed him to their practice squad last October, gave him a reserve/future contract in January.

