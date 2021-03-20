Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized Again

Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized AgainMarch 20, 2021
The nine-month-old son of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer has been hospitalized again.
"We are back at the hospital after Christian had more significant bleeding this morning," Switzer posted on Twitter. "We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer. We're asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis and strength for Christian as he battles."
Switzer initially said March 6 he and his wife, Gabie, had taken their son to the hospital because they discovered blood in his bed. Christian had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
Four days later, he announced Christian had been released from the hospital after having recovered from surgery, though doctors were unable to identify the original cause of the problem.
Ryan Switzer @Switz
Mr. man was discharged from the hospital yesterday evening. We didn’t get any clear answers on why what happened, happened but, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all. 💙🙏 https://t.co/ycLPwCiLeS
Switzer, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, is approaching his fifth season in the NFL. The Browns, who had signed him to their practice squad last October, gave him a reserve/future contract in January.
