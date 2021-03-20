    Michigan's Isaiah Livers Wears 'NotNCAAProperty' Shirt at 2021 NCAA Tournament

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2021

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers wears a T-shirt that reads
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers wore a T-shirt that raised awareness for the #NotNCAAProperty movement Saturday when the Wolverines played Texas Southern in the first round of the Division I NCAA men's basketball tournament.

    Livers, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, is leading the charge alongside Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon. The movement's stated goals can be found here via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

    All three players (and many others) have spread awareness on Twitter, with Baker providing more commentary in support of all NCAA student-athletes:

    The movement notably has the support of longtime college basketball commentator Dick Vitale:

    NCAA President Mark Emmert has stated that he is "really supportive of what they're asking for" during an interview with reporters.

    A meeting with Emmert, who has been the NCAA's president since 2010, is listed as the second action item for the #NotNCAAProperty movement.

