Michigan's Isaiah Livers Wears 'NotNCAAProperty' Shirt at 2021 NCAA Tournament

Michigan's Isaiah Livers Wears 'NotNCAAProperty' Shirt at 2021 NCAA TournamentMarch 20, 2021
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers wore a T-shirt that raised awareness for the #NotNCAAProperty movement Saturday when the Wolverines played Texas Southern in the first round of the Division I NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Livers, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, is leading the charge alongside Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon. The movement's stated goals can be found here via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:
All three players (and many others) have spread awareness on Twitter, with Baker providing more commentary in support of all NCAA student-athletes:
Geo Baker @Geo_Baker_1
The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness. Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For ppl who say “an athletic scholarship is enough.” Anything less than equal rights is never enough. I am #NotNCAAProperty
The movement notably has the support of longtime college basketball commentator Dick Vitale:
NCAA President Mark Emmert has stated that he is "really supportive of what they're asking for" during an interview with reporters.
A meeting with Emmert, who has been the NCAA's president since 2010, is listed as the second action item for the #NotNCAAProperty movement.
