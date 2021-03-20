Where Kenny Golladay's 4-Year, $72M Giants Contract Ranks Among NFL WRs

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The New York Giants needed to find a true No. 1 wide receiver for Daniel Jones, and they appear to have found their man with Kenny Golladay.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two sides agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $40 million in guarantees. With the contract, Golladay now takes his place among the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL.

WR Average Salary

1. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI ($27.25 million)

2. Julio Jones, ATL ($22 million)

3. Keenan Allen, LAC ($20.025 million)

4. Amari Cooper, DAL ($20 million)

5. Michael Thomas, NO ($19.25 million)

T6. Tyreek Hill, KC ($18 million)

T6. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE ($18 million)

T6. Kenny Golladay, NYG ($18 million)*

9. Allen Robinson II, CHI ($17.88 million)

10. Mike Evans, TB ($16.5 million)

Golladay's total payout also ranks among the top 10 at his position.

WR Total Value

1. Amari Cooper, DAL ($100 million)

2. Michael Thomas, NO ($96.25 million)

3. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE ($90 million)

4. Mike Evans, TB ($82.5 million)

5. Brandin Cooks, HOU ($81 million)

6. Keenan Allen, LAC ($80.1 million)

7. Jarvis Landry, CLE ($75.5 million)

T8. Stefon Diggs, BUF ($72 million)

T8. Kenny Golladay, NYG ($72 million)

10. Julio Jones, ATL ($66 million)

The 27-year-old only appeared in five games last season while battling hamstring and hip injuries. He caught 135 passes for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns between 2018 and 2019, though, which is the kind of production the Giants will want to see him replicate in 2021.

Golladay can also thank the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in part for his big payday.

The Lions declined to use the franchise tag on him as they embark on a rebuild. The Bears and Bucs, on the other hand, applied the tag to Allen Robinson II and Chris Godwin, respectively. Robinson will earn just south of $17.9 million, and Godwin will collect $16 million.

That not only allowed Golladay to hit the open market but also made him the best receiver still on the board. He gets to collect a salary comparable to the tag while simultaneously enjoying more long-term security than Robinson and Godwin.

In terms of finances, Golladay walks away as a big winner in free agency.

Meanwhile, his contract will likely serve as a benchmark for Robinson's and Godwin's representatives down the road when the time comes to negotiate long-term deals.

