Cubs Prospect Jesus Camargo Arrested, Allegedly Found with 21 Pounds of Meth

M. Spencer Green/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo is facing four felony drug charges after being arrested in Arizona on Wednesday.

Per Darren Whitehead of 9News, Camargo is in Eagle County Jail after deputies reported they discovered 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills in a duffle bag after he was pulled over for driving, speeding and drifting between lanes.

Camargo has been charged with possession and distribution of meth and oxycodone.

Zane, the Eagle County K-9, signaled "to the rear wheel well of the car and an area under the rear seat" there was something unusual in that area.

Deputies discovered a Cubs duffel bag that contained "several baseball gloves, cleats, several neatly packaged bags of a white substance, two green packages and a bag that was suspected of being doused with essential oils that had $1,000 cash in it."

Per the arrest affidavit obtained by Whitehead, there were a total of three people in the car when Eagle County sheriff's deputy Evan Jaramillo made contact with Camargo.

Camargo is still being held in jail under a $75,000 bond.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cubs signed Camargo as an undrafted free agent in December 2014. He began his professional career in the Mexican League with Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

Camargo, 25, spent the 2019 season with the Cubs' High-A affiliate in Myrtle Beach. The right-hander returned to Mexico last year, appearing in five games with Yaquis de Obregon in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.