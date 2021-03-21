Quick Takes on Fastlane Title Change That Must Happen, AJ Styles at 'Mania, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Despite being a pointless pay-per-view so close to WrestleMania 37, the WWE Fastlane card boasts a few interesting matchups, including Apollo Crews vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

The two have had the best feud over that title in recent memory, which has helped elevate both men in the process. As excellent of a champion as Big E has been, it's imperative Crews walks out of the event with the gold in his grasp in order to advance his compelling heel turn.

Also on tap Sunday is Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss, a bout that is guaranteed to not go down as advertised. Instead, fans can expect some sort of shenanigans to set up Orton vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania—despite the rivalry running its course months ago.

On the All Elite Wrestling front, it was a newsworthy week for the promotion between the historic women's Lights Out main event on Dynamite and the debut of Dark: Elevation on Monday night. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker delivered in spades, while Elevation unfortunately proved to be more of the same in terms of the excessive amount of squash matches it featured.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle why AEW needs a proper second program to showcase its talent, who will be next in line for the AEW Women's World Championship and the Orton-Fiend feud overstaying its welcome. Crews' chances of becoming champion at Fastlane and AJ Styles' WrestleMania match will also be covered.