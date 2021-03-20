    Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Eagles an Option for Bears QB as Backup to Jalen Hurts

    The Philadelphia Eagles are a potential landing spot for Nick Foles if the Chicago Bears trade the quarterback, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday (via John Clark of NBC Sports).

    It would be Foles' third stint with the Eagles after beginning his career in Philadelphia from 2012 to 2014 then returning in 2017-18. He was named the 2018 Super Bowl MVP after he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in 2017 and led the team to a championship.

    The Eagles stuck with Wentz, but he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

    Jalen Hurts—the team's 2020 second-round draft pick–will presumably go into next season as the starting quarterback, but the Eagles could use another proven player to fill the quarterback room.

    Foles would bring plenty of experience, although he has struggled since leaving the Eagles.

    The 32-year-old signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but he suffered an early injury and eventually lost his starting job to Gardner Minshew. He made four total starts and threw just three touchdown passes with two interceptions.

    After getting a fresh start with the Chicago Bears, he lost his job once again to Mitchell Trubisky and threw 10 touchdown passes in nine appearances in 2020. Over the past two years, the quarterback produced a 81.8 quarterback rating while going 2-9 as a starter.

    Chicago signed Andy Dalton this offseason, who told reporters he is expecting to be the starter in 2021.

    It makes Foles expendable, especially with a $6.67 million cap hit next season. Reuniting the veteran with the Eagles could be a perfect fit for all parties.

