Report: Raiders' 6th-Round Draft Pick Reinstated Despite $800K in COVID-19 Fines

David Becker/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have won their appeal to reinstate their 2021 sixth-round draft pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The organization was initially docked its sixth-round pick in November after violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Per Pelissero, the Raiders were fined $800,000 for violations during the 2020 season.

The news comes amid the New Orleans Saints' forfeiting their sixth-round pick in 2022 and receiving a $700,000 fine for violating protocols in 2020, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders will keep the pick at No. 200 overall and will have eight draft picks this year, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Las Vegas had several incidents that required escalating punishments during the year, including Derek Carr, Darren Waller and eight other players attending a charity event without masks.

Head coach Jon Gruden was also fined for not properly wearing his mask during games.

At one point, the entire starting offensive line was placed on the reserve/COVID list due to close contact with offensive tackle Trent Brown, who had tested positive for COVID-19.