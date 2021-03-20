    Melvin Ingram Rumors: Ex-Chargers DE Visiting with Chiefs

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III (54) smiles on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is reportedly set for a free-agent meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs during the coming week.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday it's the first visit for Ingram since hitting the open market after the conclusion of his four-year, $64 million contract with the Bolts.

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Richard Sherman and Ingram.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

