Melvin Ingram Rumors: Ex-Chargers DE Visiting with Chiefs

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is reportedly set for a free-agent meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs during the coming week.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday it's the first visit for Ingram since hitting the open market after the conclusion of his four-year, $64 million contract with the Bolts.

The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Richard Sherman and Ingram.

For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.