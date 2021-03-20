    Roy Williams Says 'It's Been a Difficult Year' After UNC Loses to Wisconsin

    North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said Friday he believes the Tar Heels' foundation is "really, really special" despite an 85-62 blowout loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

    "I started the season when I was 70 years old and I feel like I'm 103," Williams told reporters. "It's been a difficult year. But everyone's had the problems with COVID that we've had. It's been a hard year to push and pull, push and pull every other day to get something done."

    Williams added UNC wasn't "good enough or experienced enough or coached well enough" to beat the Badgers, but he remained optimistic.

    "When you start talking about inexperience or youth or seven freshmen, that sounds like excuses," he said. "But those are facts. I think we have the foundation that can be really something. The foundation here is something that could be really, really special."

                            

