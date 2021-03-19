    Phillip Lindsay, Texans Agree to Reported 1-Year, $3.25M Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 20, 2021

    Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Running back Phillip Lindsayafter spending the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos, is joining the Houston Texans on a one-year deal, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. 

    The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Lindsay's contract is worth $3.25 million "with another $500,000 in upside."

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

    For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

