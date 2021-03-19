Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Joins Mets Board of Directors

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, joined the board of directors for the New York Mets.

Per the Associated Press, Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Christie and Jeanne Melino, a former assistant district attorney in Westchester and Suffolk Counties, would work on the board.

"Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience," Cohen said in a statement. "I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, our community and the team."

"I am honored to be named to the Mets Board of Directors," Christie said in a statement. "... As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community."

Christie, 58, was born in Newark, New Jersey. He spent time in President Donald Trump's cabinet as the chair of the opioid and drug abuse commission in 2017.

In addition to his work in the Trump administration, Christie served eight years as New Jersey governor. He has been a frequent presence at Mets games over the years, including sitting with former owner Fred Wilpon for Game 4 of the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals.