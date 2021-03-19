Kenny Golladay Rumors: Giants Interest in Free-Agent WR 'Heating Up'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly still talking to free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

According to reporter Josina Anderson, discussions between the two sides are "heating up" as New York looks to potentially add one of the best players still available on the market.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided details on the meeting between player and team:

It should come as no surprise that the Giants aren't alone in their pursuit of the wide receiver.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the Cincinnati Bengals offered him a "one-year, prove-it type of deal." Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune noted the Chicago Bears made "an aggressive bid" for Golladay.

Still, the Giants have been connected to the wide receiver throughout much of free agency.

Rapoport reported there was "mutual interest" between the two sides.

There is plenty to like about Golladay from New York's perspective. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for two straight years in 2018 and 2019, the second of which saw him make the Pro Bowl with 1,190 receiving yards and a league-best 11 touchdown catches.

He is also just 27 years old, which should help interested teams look past some of the injury concerns after he played just five games last year.

The Giants didn't have a single wide receiver post more than 751 receiving yards in 2020. Golladay would likely change that next season if he signed with the NFC East team.