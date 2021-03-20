Report: Kyle Fuller, Broncos Agree to 1-Year, $9.5M Contract After Bears Release

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller has agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos after spending seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Fuller will earn $9.5 million on a one-year deal with the Broncos.

Fuller was a surprise addition to the free-agent pool when the Bears released him on Saturday, per Pelissero.

ESPN's Dianna Russini noted the Bears attempted to keep asking him to take a "significant" pay cut, but he decided to test the market. The 29-year-old was set to receive $13 million in base salary and count $20 million against the cap in 2021.

Chicago took a $9 million dead cap hit by cutting ties with Fuller. He has been a good player in the secondary since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2014 draft. The Virginia Tech alum finished last season with a 70.2 coverage grade and allowed an 87.1 passer rating against, which Pro Football Focus noted was "well below the league average."

Durability has been a strength for Fuller throughout his career. He did miss the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, but he has never missed a game in any other season since then. The 2018 All-Pro has started 64 consecutive games in the regular season since 2017.

The Broncos present Fuller with some familiarity, as he will be reunited with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio spent four years coaching Fuller in Chicago from 2015-18. The 2018 season was the best of Fuller's career, as he recorded 21 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Denver had an opening in the secondary after releasing veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye in February. Fuller could line up on the field opposite Kareem Jackson to give the Broncos two reliable starters at cornerback so they can try to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the AFC West.