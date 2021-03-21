NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for 2nd Round

0 of 16

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Our grand delusions of filling out the perfect NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket fell by the wayside in a New York minute yet again, but we're back with more deep dives into each of the matchups on tap for the second round in Indiana.

All of that digging has been boiled down to a fairly simple "this team wins if..." format for easier consumption on your end.

Could Oral Roberts make it into the Sweet 16?

Which No. 1 seed is most likely to bite the dust on Sunday or Monday?

We'll do our best to answer all of your questions.

Once the games get underway, be sure to check back in often, as the predictions will be replaced with recaps and some forward-looking thoughts shortly after the conclusion of each contest.

Pre-game analysis written by Kerry Miller.