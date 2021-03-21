NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for 2nd Round

NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for 2nd RoundMarch 21, 2021
Our grand delusions of filling out the perfect NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket fell by the wayside in a New York minute yet again, but we're back with more deep dives into each of the matchups on tap for the second round in Indiana.
All of that digging has been boiled down to a fairly simple "this team wins if..." format for easier consumption on your end.
Could Oral Roberts make it into the Sweet 16?
Which No. 1 seed is most likely to bite the dust on Sunday or Monday?
We'll do our best to answer all of your questions.
Once the games get underway, be sure to check back in often, as the predictions will be replaced with recaps and some forward-looking thoughts shortly after the conclusion of each contest.
Pre-game analysis written by Kerry Miller.
No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
Matchup: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (Midwest Regional)
Details: Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Only one team from the tournament-hosting state of Indiana made it into the dance, but these two defensive-minded Final Four threats from neighboring Illinois will square off in the second round.
Illinois Wins If: Kofi Cockburn wins the battle with Cameron Krutwig. Loyola-Chicago's big man was an unstoppable force in Missouri Valley Conference play, but that's a league otherwise just about devoid of legitimate interior weapons. Even against Moses Wright-less Georgia Tech, Krutwig didn't make much of an impact Friday. If Cockburn has his way in the paint, it's so hard to see the Ramblers keeping pace.
Loyola-Chicago Wins If: One of the nation's best defenses can stifle one of the nation's best offenses. Loyola-Chicago holds opponents below 56 points per game and last allowed more than 65 points Jan. 10. However, that day was also the last time Illinois was held below 72 points. At least one of those streaks is coming to an end Sunday. If Loyola's remains intact, the Ramblers could score at least 65 against this Illini defense.
Most Important Players Are: Kofi Cockburn for Illinois and Cameron Krutwig for Loyola-Chicago. Both of these teams can stroke it from distance, but they prefer to do their damage in the paint and do a great job of limiting second-chance opportunities on defense. In both regards, Cockburn and Krutwig are essential workers. Do the Ramblers dare play Hack-a-Cockburn to neutralize the big man?
Predictions
David Kenyon: Illinois
Kerry Miller: Illinois
Joel Reuter: Illinois
No. 1 Baylor Bears vs. No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers
Matchup: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (South Regional)
Details: Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A No. 1 seed has lost to the No. 8/9 winner just 19 times since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, but Wisconsin has already delivered two of those major upsets.
Baylor Wins If: Wisconsin continues to struggle with top-tier opponents. The Badgers waxed North Carolina in the first round and had an impressive home win over Loyola-Chicago back in December, but they went 0-9 against teams that earned a No. 4 seed or better. Conversely, Baylor is sitting at 17-0 against teams that didn't land on the top four seed lines.
Wisconsin Wins If: It holds up against Baylor's strengths. The Bears get a ton of steals, own the offensive glass and make a bunch of threes, but I'll be darned if Wisconsin isn't one of the worst possible matchups for that formula. The Badgers almost never commit turnovers, and their defense does a fine job of denying both threes and second chances. And they have some history in this situation. Wisconsin upset No. 1 seed Villanova in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament and knocked off No. 1 seed Arizona in the second round of the 2000 dance.
Most Important Players Are: Mark Vital for Baylor and D'Mitrik Trice for Wisconsin. Vital fouled out in a hurry against Hartford, but he is usually Baylor's best rebounder and most versatile defender. He'll be especially key against a Badgers team where everyone has three-point range. And Wisconsin is loaded with seniors, but Trice, in particular, feels like he has been there forever. His veteran leadership running the point will be critical against this defense, and he is well-equipped to hit some dagger three-pointers.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Baylor
Kerry Miller: Baylor
Joel Reuter: Baylor
No. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 11 Syracuse Orange
Matchup: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Midwest Regional)
Details: Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A Big 12 team and an ACC team reignite an old Big East rivalry in a battle between two of the winningest coaches in men's college basketball history.
West Virginia Wins If: It gets comfortable from the perimeter. The Mountaineers are a fine three-point shooting team. They hit 9-of-18 from downtown against Morehead State, improving their season percentage to 36.2. They usually don't shoot it much, but that almost has to change against the vaunted 2-3 Syracuse zone. Fire up treys, and when they aren't falling, bank on what should be a massive advantage on the offensive glass.
Syracuse Wins If: Buddy Boeheim's red-hot run continues. Jim Boeheim's son had 27 points in the must-win game against NC State, went for 31 in a near win over Virginia and then torched San Diego State for 30 on Friday night. He shot 18-of-30 from three-point range in those three contests, and he has now made at least five triples in six of his last eight games. The dude is just unconscious, and the Orange should be able to outscore West Virginia if he keeps that going.
Most Important Players Are: Jalen Bridges for West Virginia and Buddy Boeheim for Syracuse. If WVU's path to victory depends on threes and offensive rebounds, the only freshman in its regular rotation will be massive. Bridges has the best three-point percentage on the roster (42.2) and is one of the Mountaineers' top weapons on the offensive glass. And the "Boeheim or Bust" approach for Syracuse has been a fun ride.
Predictions
David Kenyon: West Virginia
Kerry Miller: West Virginia
Joel Reuter: Syracuse
No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Matchup: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (South Regional)
Details: Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Arkansas used to be known for its "40 Minutes of Hell" defense, but can these offensive-minded Razorbacks survive 40 minutes of hell from Texas Tech's swarming D?
Arkansas Wins If: It handles Texas Tech's irritating defense. Including that opening win over Colgate, the Razorbacks are 18-1 when committing fewer than 15 turnovers. However, the Red Raiders apply ball pressure as well as any team in the country, and we've seen Arkansas get a little sloppy against the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri. Limit momentum-shifting fast breaks and Arkansas gets to its first Sweet 16 since 1996.
Texas Tech Wins If: Arkansas shoots it as poorly as Utah State did. The Razorbacks are typically one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, and they are a perfect 16-0 when scoring at least 78 points. Hold the Hogs below that mark, though, and you have basically a 50-50 chance at victory. Even if the Red Raiders don't force a ton of turnovers, they could still force Arkansas out of its comfort zone in a lower-scoring affair.
Most Important Players Are: Jalen Tate for Arkansas and Mac McClung for Texas Tech. Tate is the senior leader of the Razorbacks offense, and he has 12 assists against just five turnovers in his last four games. If that trend continues, big advantage for Arkansas. And while Texas Tech's best stretch against Utah State came with McClung on the bench early in the second half, he's the guy who can carry this team on offense in what might be a higher-scoring game than Texas Tech is accustomed to playing.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Texas Tech
Kerry Miller: Arkansas
Joel Reuter: Arkansas
No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Matchup: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers (Midwest Regional)
Details: Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: This game has "rock fight" written all over it, as each of these teams is substantially better at preventing buckets than making them.
Houston Wins If: It cleans up on the offensive glass as well as it should. The Cougars average better than 14 offensive rebounds per game, while Rutgers was the Big Ten's worst defensive rebounding team aside from Minnesota. Now, offensive rebounds only do you so much good if you're not making shots, but those extra attempts should be huge. Also, Houston's biggest issue on defense is getting over-aggressive and committing fouls, but good news: at 63.3 percent, Rutgers is the worst free-throw shooting team that made the tournament.
Rutgers Wins If: It suddenly starts shooting like it did in December. The Scarlet Knights have averaged just 64.3 points over their last 18 games, and that is bad news against a team like Houston that can shut down even a thriving offense. But Rutgers looked great once upon a time, shooting 47-of-109 from distance while averaging 78.6 points in five December games. Just got to hope those shots are still somewhere in the DNA.
Most Important Players Are: Quentin Grimes for Houston and Myles Johnson for Rutgers. When the Cougars need a bucket, Grimes is the guy. He has averaged 20.9 points over his last 10 games, and Rutgers would have little hope of winning if he gets there in this one. And Johnson is Rutgers' best defender and top rebounder. If the Scarlet Knights are going to pull off the upset, he needs to be huge.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Houston
Kerry Miller: Houston
Joel Reuter: Houston
No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Matchup: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (South Regional)
Details: Sunday at 7:45 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Oral Roberts might be the most fun NCAA tournament story since Florida Gulf Coast in 2013, but it was Florida who ended Dunk City's magical run eight years ago.
Florida Wins If: The offense does what Ohio State's could not. It's not that big of a surprise that Oral Roberts knocked off Ohio State, but if it happened, we all assumed it would be in something like a 92-89 track meet. That Buckeyes offense scoring just 64 points in regulation against an Oral Roberts defense that ranks dead last in efficiency among all 68 teams in the field was downright flabbergasting. The Gators need to do a better job of working the ball around for better looks.
Oral Roberts Wins If: Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor continue to dominate. In our Oral Roberts-Ohio State preview, I said Oral Roberts could win if those two guys catch fire and if they lure Duane Washington Jr. into trying to exchange heat-check threes with them. Obanor had 30, Abmas had 29, and Washington scored 18 on 21 shots. Just the perfect formula for the upset, and now we see if they can replicate it and hope Tre Mann has an off night for the Gators.
Most Important Players Are: Colin Castleton for Florida and Max Abmas for Oral Roberts. The Oral Roberts defense is bad, but this team was especially woeful on the glass this season. Castleton could go for 20 and 20 in this one. And though Obanor was the high scorer Friday, Abmas is the nation's leading scorer and the one more likely to explode for a 40 burger.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Florida
Kerry Miller: Oral Roberts
Joel Reuter: Florida
No. 5 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 13 North Texas Mean Green
Matchup: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas (South Regional)
Details: Sunday at 8:45 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Villanova might finally be piecing things together again, but the Wildcats need to survive another battle with one of the best mid-major lead guards.
Villanova Wins If: It continues playing through its frontcourt. When Collin Gillespie suffered the torn MCL, Villanova tried to replace him with another point guard (Chris Arcidiacono). But after losses to Providence and Georgetown, Jay Wright embraced more of an inside-out approach against Winthrop. Eight of the team's 11 assists came from big men Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jermaine Samuels, as getting touches for the best players has become a wise point of emphasis. That duo also went for 33 points and 19 rebounds.
North Texas Wins If: The point guard battle matters. We thought Winthrop had a good chance of upsetting Villanova because of its triple-double threat Chandler Vaudrin, but he had a tough night. Perhaps Javion Hamlet will have a better go against the Gillespie-less Villanova backcourt. He lit up Purdue for 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Villanova's defense is nowhere near as good as it was during the recent national championship runs.
Most Important Players Are: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for Villanova and Javion Hamlet for North Texas. It won't exactly be a head-to-head battle between Villanova's top big man and North Texas' best guard, but it does feel like the team whose star shows up in the biggest way advances to the Sweet 16.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Villanova
Kerry Miller: Villanova
Joel Reuter: North Texas
No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 12 Oregon State Beavers
Matchup: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State (Midwest Regional)
Details: Sunday at 9:40 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: On a day where The Ohio State got bounced in the first round, these two "other" OSUs advanced to set up a head-to-head battle that will be confusing to anyone watching scores on a ticker.
Oklahoma State Wins If: Cade Cunningham puts the team on his back. Contrary to what it showed against Tennessee, Oregon State does not have a great defense. The soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft should be able to do just about whatever he wants. But he has to want it. Also-soon-to-be top-five pick Evan Mobley had a double-double in both of USC's games against Oregon State, but he never really took over either game.
Oregon State Wins If: Its recent three-point trends continue. Oregon State was not much of a perimeter shooting team during the regular season, but it has averaged 9.8 makes at a 44.8 percent clip over its last four games. Even more impressive, the Beavers have completely shut down the opposing perimeter game. Tennessee shot just 5-of-26 against them, and that was only marginally worse than opponents fared in the Pac-12 tournament. And Oklahoma State did just shoot 3-of-15 against Liberty.
Most Important Players Are: Cade Cunningham for Oklahoma State and Ethan Thompson for Oregon State. For as long as Oklahoma State remains in the tournament, Cunningham will keep showing up in this spot. He's merely the best player in the country. And it will most likely be Thompson tasked with both defending Cunningham and trying to keep pace with him on the scoreboard.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Oklahoma State
Kerry Miller: Oklahoma State
Joel Reuter: Oklahoma State
No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Matchup: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon (West Regional)
Details: Monday at 12:10 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Could be some fireworks in a matchup between two excellent offenses and two good-not-great defenses.
Iowa Wins If: Oregon has no answer for Luka Garza. Oregon has had a lot of success since early February, but mostly against opponents who don't have anything close to a dominant post presence. And the Ducks were blown out by USC, even on a mediocre night for Evan Mobley and on a night where the Trojans didn't have Isaiah Mobley available. Oregon's tallest starter is 6'6", so Garza—a guy who has been nearly impossible for anyone to stop—could be an even bigger matchup nightmare than he usually is.
Oregon Wins If: It can successfully navigate Iowa's improved defense. The Hawkeyes have clamped down on D over the past month and a half, but they're still more than a little susceptible to opposing three-point buckets. Enter: Oregon. All five of the Ducks' starters shoot better than 35 percent from three-point range. They also shoot just under 53 percent from inside the arc as a team. They could turn this into a shootout and knock out a title contender.
Most Important Players Are: Luka Garza for Iowa and Eugene Omoruyi for Oregon. Oregon will need to get creative in slowing down Garza (and this entire Iowa offense, really), but as the bulkiest of Oregon's regulars, Omoruyi figures to be the one most frequently bodying up Garza. If either guy dominates that head-to-head battle or gets into foul trouble, it could change the trajectory of this game in a hurry.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Iowa
Kerry Miller: Iowa
Joel Reuter: Iowa
No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (West Regional)
Details: Monday at 2:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: After a 43-point first-round win over Norfolk State, the runaway freight train otherwise known as Gonzaga sets its sights on Oklahoma.
Gonzaga Wins If: Everything is business as usual. The Bulldogs are 27-0 with an average scoring margin of roughly 24 points per game. Oklahoma doesn't shoot well, struggles to defend the three and has lost five games in the past month. By the second round of the NCAA tournament, anything is possible. But a Gonzaga loss to this Oklahoma team would be truly stunning.
Oklahoma Wins If: The calendar flips back to late January. That's when Oklahoma won consecutive games against Kansas, Texas and Alabama, skyrocketing into the Top 10 of the AP poll. The Sooners later plummeted with losses in five of their final six games, but they haven't been blown out of one since the early January trip to Baylor. While no one much expects the Sooners to give Gonzaga a run for its money, it wouldn't be a surprise if this ends up being one of the toughest tests of the Zags season.
Most Important Players Are: Corey Kispert for Gonzaga and Austin Reaves for Oklahoma. As the senior leader and the three-point sniper, Kispert is the one who can best set the tone for Gonzaga to torch Oklahoma's perimeter defense. But in Reaves, Oklahoma has a senior leader of its own who can put this team on his back.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Gonzaga
Kerry Miller: Gonzaga
Joel Reuter: Gonzaga
No. 11 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian Wildcats
Matchup: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (East Regional)
Details: Monday at 5:15 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: After capping off an incredible first two days of the NCAA tournament with upsets late on Saturday night, the Bruins and the Wildcats will battle for a spot in the Sweet 16.
UCLA Wins If: It withstands Abilene Christian's relentless pressure. Yes, this is the same blueprint to victory that we had for Texas. The Longhorns were unable to handle the stampede of Wildcats, committing 23 turnovers in a hideously beautiful 53-52 ballgame. But Tyger Campbell and Co. have been much better about avoiding turnovers this season than Texas was. In fact, the Bruins have only turned the ball over more than 15 times once this entire season, and they coughed it up just four times against BYU.
Abilene Christian Wins If: It shoots better than it did against Texas. The Wildcats shot just 29.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range in upsetting the Longhorns. If they do that against UCLA, though, they're going to get smoked. The good news is the Wildcats usually are a pretty good three-point shooting team, and UCLA's perimeter defense is mediocre at best.
Most Important Players Are: Tyger Campbell for UCLA and Damien Daniels for Abilene Christian. This backcourt battle will pace the game. Daniels shot 1-of-10 from the field but had five steals against Texas. If he can get into the head of UCLA's Campbell as well as he got into the head of Texas' Matt Coleman III, maybe Abilene Christian pulls off another stunner.
Predictions
David Kenyon: UCLA
Kerry Miller: UCLA
Joel Reuter: UCLA
No. 5 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 13 Ohio Bobcats
Matchup: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio (West Regional)
Details: Monday at 6:10 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Ohio went to the Sweet 16 in its last NCAA tournament appearance (2012) while Creighton is trying to avoid what would be an 18th consecutive first-weekend exit from the big dance.
Creighton Wins If: It capitalizes on a mediocre Ohio defense. The Bobcats just held Virginia to 58 points, but that was mostly a UVA nightmare from three-point range (8-of-31). Normally, Ohio's defense struggles, as evidenced by the 85.9 points allowed in its seven losses. Creighton is plenty capable of scoring at will against a not-great defense.
Ohio Wins If: Jason Preston does it again. Ohio's nightly triple-double threat went for 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the first-round upset of Virginia, and we all know he's capable of even more. The Cavaliers did everything in their power to keep him from being the one who hurt them, and he still got the job done. And let's not forget that Creighton allowed Connecticut's James Bouknight to drop 40 on them earlier this season.
Most Important Players Are: Marcus Zegarowski for Creighton and Jason Preston for Ohio. Preston isn't the only triple-double threat in this game. Zegarowski has season-high marks of 32 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds (in different games) and could take this one over. He'll also be the first line of defense against Preston.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Creighton
Kerry Miller: Ohio
Joel Reuter: Ohio
No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 8 LSU Tigers
Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU (East Regional)
Details: Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: LSU won its first tournament game against a slow-paced, defense-first team, and now the Tigers look to double down against an even better one.
Michigan Wins If: That top-notch two-point defense does its thing. As far as LSU's offense is concerned, 42 percent is the semi-magic number in this game. The Tigers are 18-2 this season when reaching that mark, and Michigan is 3-4 when allowing opponents to shoot at least 42 percent. But that rarely happens against the Wolverines, because Hunter Dickinson and Co. are so difficult to score against down low. If they can keep LSU from getting easy buckets, they should get more than enough easy buckets against the porous Tigers defense to advance.
LSU Wins If: Michigan has an off night from downtown. At 38.7 percent, Michigan entered the tournament as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation, as well as with a perfect 16-0 record when shooting at least 32 percent from downtown. And while LSU's defensive three-point percentage (30.0) looks nice, the Tigers allow opponents to take nearly 45 percent of their field-goal attempts from beyond the perimeter. They need Michigan to miss threes at a rate well above its season average, but the beauty/inanity of this tournament is you just never know when an entire team will go cold.
Most Important Players Are: Hunter Dickinson for Michigan and Cameron Thomas for LSU. Dickinson has always been crucial for Michigan, but especially so with Isaiah Livers sidelined indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot. Thomas is the high-volume scorer who gives the Tigers 15-30 points every night. The closer to 30 he gets, the better LSU's chances at pulling off the upset.
Predictions
David Kenyon: LSU
Kerry Miller: Michigan
Joel Reuter: Michigan
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes
Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado (East Regional)
Details: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Two efficient-but-inconsistent teams square off for a coveted spot in the Sweet 16.
Florida State Wins If: It holds Colorado to 75 points or fewer. They weren't all comfortable wins, but the Seminoles are a perfect 16-0 when keeping opponents below 76 points. Colorado did just shoot the lights out in its win over Georgetown, and the Seminoles are a bit susceptible in the perimeter defense department. However, the Buffaloes entered the tournament averaging 73.0 points and are highly unlikely to repeat that 96-point performance.
Colorado Wins If: Its success against USC pays dividends. Per KenPom, Florida State is the tallest team in the country, and that height causes problems for a lot of opponents. However, the second-tallest team is USC, and the Buffaloes went 3-0 against the Trojans this season. Colorado usually has three 6'7" or taller players on the floor together, plus it has one of the more experienced rosters in the country and doesn't figure to be that bothered by Florida State's length.
Most Important Players Are: McKinley Wright IV for Colorado and Scottie Barnes for Florida State. The one area where there will be a distinct difference in size is at primary ball-handler, where the Buffaloes have a savvy 6'0" senior and the Seminoles have a gifted 6'9" freshman. Wright was great in all three games against USC, though, and he won't mind playing among the trees.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Colorado
Kerry Miller: Florida State
Joel Reuter: Florida State
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 10 Maryland Terrapins
Matchup: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland (East Regional)
Details: Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: An intriguing "Tortoise and the Hare" matchup between slow-paced Maryland and an Alabama team that want to turn every game into a track meet.
Alabama Wins If: Maryland rebounds like it did against Connecticut. The Terrapins usually do a great job on the defensive glass, but Connecticut got second chance after third chance after fourth chance and just could not make a bucket. (UConn finished with 22 offensive rebounds and 21 made field goals. Brutal.) Have to believe Alabama would fare better if give that many opportunities on offense. The Crimson Tide can definitely crash the offensive glass, and their defense is so good that giving them extra possessions is a great way to get blown out.
Maryland Wins If: It out-shoots Alabama from distance. Everyone knows Alabama likes to shoot the threes, but so does Maryland. The Terps shoot 35.3 percent from downtown and take 43.0 percent of their field-goal attempts from there. They were 9-of-18 against Connecticut, and they could knock off Alabama with a similar performance on Monday. Of course, Alabama's perimeter defense is excellent, so it won't be easy.
Most Important Players Are: Herbert Jones for Alabama and Donta Scott for Maryland. Both Jones and Scott are good scorers who are capable of impacting the game in so many ways, even on off nights. Either forward could take over this game or swing the rebounding battle.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Alabama
Kerry Miller: Alabama
Joel Reuter: Alabama
No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 6 USC Trojans
Matchup: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC (West Regional)
Details: Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: USC has not been to the Sweet 16 since 2007, but this Trojans team has the frontcourt prowess to knock off Kansas and end that drought.
Kansas Wins If: It manages to keep USC out of the lane on offense. With the exception of Tahj Eaddy, the Trojans don't shoot all that well/often from the perimeter. They typically own the offensive glass, though, and do a ton of scoring inside the arc. Evan Mobley is the biggest star, both literally at 7'0" and figuratively as a leading scorer, but six of the Trojans' eight regulars are 6'7" or taller. Shutting them all down is a challenge.
USC Wins If: Kansas' frontcourt is compromised. Kansas usually has a stout interior defense, but frontcourt availability is a question mark. Jalen Wilson missed the game against Eastern Washington because of COVID-19 protocol, though he might be available for this one. David McCormack missed Kansas' Big 12 tournament game against Oklahoma because of COVID-19 protocol, however, he played 25 minutes off the bench on Saturday and looked fine. If that duo is good to go and ready to slow down Evan Mobley and Co., Kansas probably gets the W. But if either guy is limited or unavailable, that's a huge advantage for USC.
Most Important Players Are: David McCormack for Kansas and Evan Mobley for USC. While a number of second-round games look like three-point shooting duels, you almost can't overstate how important the battle in the paint is in this game. McCormack's development into Kansas' best offensive weapon midway through the season turned the tide for the Jayhawks, and Mobley has racked up at least 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in each of his last four games.
Predictions
David Kenyon: USC
Kerry Miller: USC
Joel Reuter: USC