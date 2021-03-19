    Kings Trade Rumors: Jabari Parker, Nemanja Bjelica Available Ahead of Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Kings won 129-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Contending teams may have interest in acquiring a player like Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, but he isn't the player the Kings seem inclined to deal. 

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "teams who have called Sacramento have found a willingness to discuss forwards Nemanja Bjelica and Jabari Parker, sources said, but not so much for Barnes."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

