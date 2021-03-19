Kings Trade Rumors: Jabari Parker, Nemanja Bjelica Available Ahead of Deadline

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Contending teams may have interest in acquiring a player like Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, but he isn't the player the Kings seem inclined to deal.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "teams who have called Sacramento have found a willingness to discuss forwards Nemanja Bjelica and Jabari Parker, sources said, but not so much for Barnes."

