Bettor Makes 10-Cent March Madness Parlay to Win over $47 Billion

If some of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history occur this weekend, one bettor could be $47 billion richer.

As seen in this screenshot courtesy of B/R Betting, someone placed a 10-cent parlay bet to win over $47.4 billion:

The screenshot shows six moneyline bets on some huge underdogs in the first round of the men's tourney. That means each of the teams must win their games outright.

The bettor needs No. 15 Iona to beat No. 2 Alabama, No. 15 Cleveland State to beat No. 2 Houston, No. 12 Oregon State to beat No. 5 Tennessee, No. 15 Grand Canyon to beat No. 2 Iowa, No. 15 Oral Roberts to beat No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 14 Morehead State to beat No. 3 West Virginia.

Since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, a 15th seed has beaten a second seed only eight times. The most recent instance was Middle Tennessee defeating Michigan State 90-81 in 2016.

More than one No. 15 seed has won a first-round game in the same tournament just once. That was in 2012 when Lehigh beat Duke and Norfolk State beat Missouri.

For the 10-cent parlay to win, all four No. 15 seeds this year will have to win in the first round, which is something that has never come close to happening in March Madness.

On top of that, the bettor needs a No. 12 seed and a No. 14 to win as well. A 12-over-5 upset isn't particularly rare anymore, but only 21 14-over-3 upsets have occurred—and none since 2016.

It is unclear which service the bettor used to place the bet, but it would seemingly be impossible for a $47 billion payout to occur.

If the near-impossible happens and all of the bettor's upset picks come through, some kind of arrangement may have to be worked out between the two sides.