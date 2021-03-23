Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bad Bunny Set for WrestleMania and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has pushed full steam ahead. The Martch 22 edition of Monday Night Raw focused on the key matches for WrestleMania 37. Three major contests were set by the end of the night for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bad Bunny has been a thorn in The Miz's side for month, and The A-Lister was fed up. Before defeating Jeff Hardy, he challenged the Grammy winner to a match at WrestleMania. Bunny accepted that monumental opportunity.

With Charlotte Flair out of action for a couple weeks with a positive COVID test, Rhea Ripley stepped up to challenge Asuka. The Nightmare has finally arrived and instantly feels poised to be one of WWE"s top women.

Before accepting Ripley's challenge, The Empress of Tomorrow faced another challenger. Peyton Royce stepped up and pushed Asuka nearly to the brink. It was a show-stealing performance from an underused asset.

Randy Orton called out Bray Wyatt once again, and The Fiend answered the call. He and Alexa Bliss laid out The Viper again, and this time they made their intentions clear. They wanted Orton at WrestleMania.

Raw's main event angle continued to build as well. Drew McIntyre took out Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, leaving Bobby Lashley seething. MVP was forced to look for outside reinforcements against The Scottish Warrior.

The night was long as always but filled with plenty of interesting developments on the Road to WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the right decisions are made to sell the best show possible.