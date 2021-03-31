WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 31

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The March 31 edition of WWE NXT was the last edition of the black-and-gold brand before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, a monumental two-night event for NXT.

Before that show, one final match had to be determined. Austin Theory, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Tyler Rust, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Dexter Lumis, Kushida and Leon Ruff would compete in a Battle Royal.

The final six would compete in a gauntlet match to face Johnny Gargano on the second night of TakeOver. The winner of the Battle Royal would not only get a shot in the gauntlet but be the final man in that gauntlet, giving him the best odds of facing the North American champion.

Before that Battle Royal, Strong had some business to settle, challenging Grimes. It would be the first test of the former Undisputed Era member now that the legendary stable had ended.

Raquel Gonzalez also wanted a tuneup match against newcomer Zoey Stark before facing Io Shirai at TakeOver. With Dakota Kai in her corner, Gonzalez was the clear favorite, but Stark has impressed many in a short time.

This was only the tip of the iceberg with a jam-packed night that would be the final stop of NXT's own personal road to TakeOver ahead of WrestleMania week.