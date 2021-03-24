WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver approaches, and the black-and-gold brand can feel the tension rising. On a jam-packed March 24 edition of WWE NXT, the top stars were ready to step up and make a statement ahead of huge matches.

William Regal promised to issue consequences to Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly for their recent actions, injuring each other and fighting outside of the NXT ring.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai wanted to prove they are the best tag team in the women's division by taking down Io Shirai and newcomer Zoey Stark ahead of Gonzalez facing the NXT women's champion at TakeOver.

The NXT women's champions had no fear, putting their titles on the line against The Robert Stone Brand. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart earned their right to be champions, but Aalyah and Mercedes Martinez had plans to pull the rug out from under them.

NXT UK champions stepped into the NXT ring for the first time in months as WALTER faced Drake Maverick and Jordan Devlin fought Kushida in non-title clashes.

In grudge matches that have only begun to build, Oney Lorcan challenged Karrion Kross, who had injured his tag team partner Danny Burch last week. Meanwhile, LA Knight wanted to face "The Colossal" Bronson Reed, and his request was granted.

NXT was sparing no expense tonight, building a card that had something for everyone. On this show of action and promised consequences, the looming shadow of NXT TakeOver was obvious.