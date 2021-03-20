Updated 2021 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency

0 of 32

David Becker/Associated Press

The first wave of NFL free agency came and went before its official start Wednesday. When the first day of the legal tampering period ended Monday, most of the big names available had come to terms with their teams for 2021.

A lot of teams worked on filling the holes in their rosters. The New England Patriots rebuilt practically their whole team.

But all 32 teams still have areas where they could use new talent. Whether they are looking for an immediate contributor or a long-term solution, they'll need to rely on the draft to bolster those spots.

Based on the biggest areas of need and factoring in what franchises have done to address them, here's the latest look at each team's needs heading toward the draft and the rest of free agency.