Evan Fournier Trade Rumors: 'Several Teams' Interested in Magic SG

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier has reportedly attracted the attention of "several teams" ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline next Thursday.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday opposing front offices have "expressed exploratory interest" in Fournier, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has been sidelined multiple times during the 2020-21 campaign with back spasms and recently missed more time with a groin injury, but he's been a highly effective offensive contributor when healthy.

He's averaging a career-high 18.7 points along with 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 22 appearances. He's also knocking down 2.5 threes per game at 37.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Fournier ranks 13th among shooting guards in ESPN's offensive Real Plus-Minus, but he drops to 27th overall at the position because of lackluster defensive numbers.

His offensive prowess, including the ball-handling ability he's shown as the Magic deal with a rash of injuries to their point guards, combined with his expiring contract would seemingly make him an ideal target for a contender seeking to upgrade its bench.

Absent a contract extension, it also makes sense for Orlando to seek out deals since its starting to fade from the playoff picture with a 13-27 record, which ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic entered the season with some promise, but the consistent injury problems, led by the extended absences of Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony, have sapped most of that potential and created seemingly endless changes to the rotation.

So Orlando could be one of the key sellers leading up to the deadline, with Fournier and Gordon headlining the players who could be on the move over the next week as the front office shifts its focus to the future.