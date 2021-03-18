Draymond Green on Tom Izzo-Gabe Brown Altercation: Typical MSU Exchange...Relax

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Move along, nothing to see here.

That is what former Michigan State player and current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said about the exchange between Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown at the end of the first half of Thursday's game against UCLA:

Although the Spartans finished the half with an 11-point lead, Izzo was not happy with their defense after they allowed a basket on the final possession before the buzzer. He and Brown exchanged words, with Izzo even grabbing his player's arm to get his attention:

If anyone would know about Izzo's famous intensity, it is Green.

He was a Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American during his time at Michigan State while playing for Izzo and clearly didn't have a problem with his former coach's tactics during the heated NCAA tournament game.