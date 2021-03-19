Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Fastlane 2021 Match Card

2 of 4

Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Q: What is your opinion of Crews as a heel? Is he pulling it off? What about the fake accent?

This is the best character work Apollo Crews has done in WWE, including his time in NXT. Until now, he'd been a smiling babyface and nothing more.

This might not be the best gimmick in history, but he's still finding his footing and it's a massive upgrade nevertheless. The accent freshens things up, the guards give him more of a presence, and his ring gear looks cooler than ever.

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Q: This is not going to be a wrestling match in the traditional sense, so how do you see it playing out?

After their entrances, the two will stare at each other. Alexa Bliss will go between her happy-go-lucky self and her more sinister side, while Randy Orton will perpetually snarl and leer.

Eventually, the lights will go out. The commentary team will act bewildered, wondering what could possibly happen next, despite it being obvious Bray Wyatt will return. We'll then hear nonstop "It's The Fiend! The Fiend is back!" commentary as Wyatt attacks Orton and lays him out.

When it's over, the commentators will put on their somber voices and say they have no idea what they just witnessed, and WWE will have footage to replay on Raw before even more promos.