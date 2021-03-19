Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Fastlane 2021 Match CardMarch 19, 2021
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Fastlane 2021 Match Card
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
The Road to WrestleMania runs through Fastlane on Sunday, and the card WWE has put together suggests some of the matches we thought were set for The Show of Shows on April 10-11 could change by next week.
Here is a rundown of the card as of Friday morning, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Erik Beaston
Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
Q: On a personal level, which Superstar would you rather see face Edge at WrestleMania 37: Reigns or Bryan?
Reigns, if only because WWE is adamant about booking Edge in the main event, and there is no performer or character who has earned a spot in that match at WrestleMania more than The Tribal Chief.
He has completely reinvented himself and become the best, most engaging and interesting character in the company. In an industry that oftentimes overuses the term, Reigns deserves that match on April 10-11.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Q: McIntyre and Sheamus are going to have a brutal fight. What stipulation would you add to this match to make it more exciting?
A good old-fashioned Street Fight would suffice. Last Man Standing is overused and handcuffs the performers in terms of what they can do within that particular stipulation.
Cage matches lack meaning and ladder matches have been overdone for 15 years. Let the guys beat the hell out of each other with no constraints, resulting in the best man winning.
Anthony Mango
Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Q: What is your opinion of Crews as a heel? Is he pulling it off? What about the fake accent?
This is the best character work Apollo Crews has done in WWE, including his time in NXT. Until now, he'd been a smiling babyface and nothing more.
This might not be the best gimmick in history, but he's still finding his footing and it's a massive upgrade nevertheless. The accent freshens things up, the guards give him more of a presence, and his ring gear looks cooler than ever.
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Q: This is not going to be a wrestling match in the traditional sense, so how do you see it playing out?
After their entrances, the two will stare at each other. Alexa Bliss will go between her happy-go-lucky self and her more sinister side, while Randy Orton will perpetually snarl and leer.
Eventually, the lights will go out. The commentary team will act bewildered, wondering what could possibly happen next, despite it being obvious Bray Wyatt will return. We'll then hear nonstop "It's The Fiend! The Fiend is back!" commentary as Wyatt attacks Orton and lays him out.
When it's over, the commentators will put on their somber voices and say they have no idea what they just witnessed, and WWE will have footage to replay on Raw before even more promos.
Chris Mueller
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Q: McIntyre and Sheamus are going to have a brutal fight. What stipulation would you add to this match to make it more exciting?
I would like to see these guys fight inside a steel cage. That stipulation has lost a lot of what made it special over the years, and two guys like Sheamus and McIntyre could remind people why it was seen as one of the most dangerous types of matches back in the day.
Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Q: What is your opinion of Crews as a heel? Is he pulling it off? What about the fake accent?
The accent is a bit much and a few other things have been questionable, but his newfound intensity and attitude have been amazing.
Crews has been one of the biggest untapped stars WWE has had for years. His heel turn could be what finally allows him to succeed where his babyface run failed. His match with Big E is going to be great.
Predictions
- Jax and Baszler (EB, AM, CM) vs. Banks and Belair
- Bliss vs. Orton (AM, EB and CM voted no-contest)
- Reigns (EB, AM, CM) vs. Bryan
- McIntyre (EB, AM, CM) vs. Sheamus
- Big E (AM) vs. Crews (EB, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.