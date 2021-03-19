Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

1 of 5

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Perhaps the best non-guard who could be moved, Collins has averages of 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 52.3 percent shooting over his past nine games.

The Hawks have won seven straight, climbing to fifth in the Eastern Conference and just a game behind the Miami Heat for the fourth seed.

While his impending restricted free agency may be a concern, Collins will likely stay with the Hawks past the trade deadline, especially with them surging.

"John Collins, I think, is unlikely to leave Atlanta," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod (h/t RealGM). "I don't think they can find value on a rookie contract for him. They're [7-0] since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. I think they can figure out John Collins' future. ... There was a limit they were willing to go in negations, around $90 million on an extension. He'll be a restricted free agent. They can figure that out after the season."

Collins is just 23 and could end up with a max contract this offseason if his defensive improvements are sustainable and he produces in the playoffs.

While teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs could use Collins and have young talent and draft picks to send back, it appears it would take a monster offer to get Atlanta to agree to any deal.

Buy or Sell: Buy Collins staying with the Hawks and working out a contract this offseason.