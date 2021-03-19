Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade RumorsMarch 19, 2021
With the NBA trade deadline now less than a week away, the old rumor mill is churning out gossip faster than ever.
In the last few days alone, we've gotten intel on Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, John Collins, Victor Oladipo and others.
While we'll have definitive answers in just a few days, it's once again time to buy or sell the latest rumblings.
John Collins 'Unlikely to Leave Atlanta'
Perhaps the best non-guard who could be moved, Collins has averages of 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 52.3 percent shooting over his past nine games.
The Hawks have won seven straight, climbing to fifth in the Eastern Conference and just a game behind the Miami Heat for the fourth seed.
While his impending restricted free agency may be a concern, Collins will likely stay with the Hawks past the trade deadline, especially with them surging.
"John Collins, I think, is unlikely to leave Atlanta," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod (h/t RealGM). "I don't think they can find value on a rookie contract for him. They're [7-0] since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. I think they can figure out John Collins' future. ... There was a limit they were willing to go in negations, around $90 million on an extension. He'll be a restricted free agent. They can figure that out after the season."
Collins is just 23 and could end up with a max contract this offseason if his defensive improvements are sustainable and he produces in the playoffs.
While teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs could use Collins and have young talent and draft picks to send back, it appears it would take a monster offer to get Atlanta to agree to any deal.
Buy or Sell: Buy Collins staying with the Hawks and working out a contract this offseason.
Heat Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
While a trade for veteran forward Trevor Ariza improves Miami's title chances this season, the Heat may already be making plans for next year as well.
As SNY's Ian Begley wrote: "The Miami Heat are among the teams that have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources."
Of course, Dinwiddie would do nothing for the team this season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in December. The 27-year-old guard averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 assists in his three games this year but put up 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in a larger role for the Nets in 2019-20.
Trading for Dinwiddie now would guarantee he's on the roster for next season if he decides to pick up his $12.3 million player option. Even if he chooses free agency instead, the Heat would acquire his Bird rights and could go over the salary cap to re-sign him, something they couldn't do if he's not already on the roster.
While Dinwiddie would be a great addition to the Heat next season, the Nets are likely looking to use his salary to bring in healthy win-now pieces, something Miami can't afford to part with in their own title quest. The thought of Brooklyn helping out one of its biggest challengers in the East seems unlikely as well.
Buy or Sell: Buy Miami's interest, but sell the Nets trading him to the Heat.
Wizards 'Not Engaging with Teams' About Bradley Beal Trade
The stage is set for Beal to become the next star traded following the James Harden deal, as Beal is an offensive superstar playing for a bottom-feeder who will almost certainly demand a trade soon.
Except Beal has done nothing of the sort, even as Washington sits near the bottom of the East with a 15-25 record. As The Athletic's Fred Katz and David Aldridge wrote:
"We’ll keep this short: The Wizards and Bradley Beal remain in the same place they were in when the season began. Washington is not engaging with teams who call about the league’s leading scorer, and Beal has not asked for a trade, according to sources.
"The Wizards have gotten their point across to the rest of the NBA, as Beal has fallen off "Next To Be Traded" lists. Things can change come the offseason, but leading into this deadline, opposing teams in no way expect the Wizards to change their tune and consider parting with their best player."
Given his age (27), production (league-leading 32.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals) and contract ($34.5 million owed next season, $37.3 million player option in 2022-23), Beal would net a massive return for the Wizards, a team that's failed to make it out of the second round since drafting him in 2012.
If Washington is playing us all and actually trades Beal at the deadline, it will be the shock of the NBA season. The Wizards have done nothing but kill rumor after rumor, and Beal himself hasn't asked out when a lot of other stars probably would have.
Buy or Sell: Buy the Wizards shutting down Beal trade talks.
Warriors 'Sniffed Around' Victor Oladipo Trade, Decided Price 'Too Steep'
With Bradley Beal likely staying put, this probably makes Oladipo the grand prize of the trade deadline.
While Oladipo's raw numbers with the Houston Rockets catch the eye (21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals), the 28-year-old guard is shooting just 39.9 percent overall and 31.6 percent from three. Perhaps moving to a contender will help improve his shot selection and efficiency, however, as Oladipo will almost certainly be traded by Houston before becoming a free agent this offseason.
One of the teams that's shown interest in Oladipo is Golden State, which is in danger of missing the playoffs altogether at 21-20.
As The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote: "He is among the players they've sniffed around. But the asking price, to this point, has been too steep to even realistically consider, I've been told. That can always change as the deadline ticks closer."
Oladipo is earning $21 million in the final year of his contract, meaning the Warriors would likely have to include Kelly Oubre Jr. (expiring $14.4 million deal) in any trade. Andrew Wiggins' salary also works ($29.5 million), but a rebuilding Rockets squad would likely prefer financial flexibility and picks instead.
Houston would need more than just Oubre for Oladipo, which is where this trade gets tricky.
Asking for James Wiseman would quickly end the conversation, with players like Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole more in the realm of possibility.
The Warriors certainly aren't trading the Timberwolves' 2021 top-three protected pick for Oladipo, but they do have a few second-rounders coming up they could swap out instead.
Judging Oladipo's value is tricky, but with a lack of stars on the market, he should at least get the Rockets a first-round pick or young starter in return, something the Warriors may not be willing to provide.
Buy or Sell: Buy the Warriors' interest, but sell Oladipo ending up in Golden State.
Raptors 'Do Not Intend' to Trade Kyle Lowry
Even at 34 (turns 35 on March 25), Lowry would arguably be the most coveted player on the market if the Raptors made him available.
The six-time All-Star is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 38.6 percent from three. He's a proven winner with plenty of playoff experience, one of the few players who could make a difference for a team looking to become a title contender.
The Philadelphia 76ers seem like a natural destination, a team and area that should appease the Villanova product as well. The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets would almost certainly love to bring Lowry in as well.
Unfortunately for these three teams (and any other contender), Lowry may be off limits after all.
As TSN's Josh Lewenberg wrote: "However, according to sources, teams inquiring into Lowry's availability have been told that the Raptors do not intend to move him. You can never say never in the NBA, but as of now it seems likely that the six-time All-Star—and arguably the greatest player in the franchise's history—will finish the season with Toronto."
As owners of a 17-23 record and a six-game losing streak, the Raptors no longer look like a threat to come out of the East.
Lowry's future with the Raptors may be tied to team president Masai Ujiri's as well. Ujiri, like Lowry, will see his contract come to an end after this season. With no guarantee of his return to run the team, he could take bigger risks at the deadline, including trading the face of the franchise.
Toronto has to at least explore what offers are out there, especially if its free fall in the East continues.
Buy or Sell: Sell the Raptors having made a decision to keep Lowry, especially given their recent play.