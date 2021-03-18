Allen Robinson Rumors: WR Reconsidering Bears Franchise Tag After Golladay Visit

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Allen Robinson may want to sign his franchise tag with the Chicago Bears after all.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "Robinson is pivoting from not wanting to sign to seriously considering it."

Playing on the tag would allow Robinson to make $17.9 million in 2021 and then potentially hit the free agency market next offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.