    Allen Robinson Rumors: WR Reconsidering Bears Franchise Tag After Golladay Visit

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) sets up to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bears placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Allen Robinson may want to sign his franchise tag with the Chicago Bears after all. 

    After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "Robinson is pivoting from not wanting to sign to seriously considering it."

    Playing on the tag would allow Robinson to make $17.9 million in 2021 and then potentially hit the free agency market next offseason.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

