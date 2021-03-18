FSU's Leonard Hamilton Ruptures Achilles Getting off Team Bus at NCAA Tournament

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton's NCAA tournament hasn't gotten off to the smoothest start—and his team hasn't even played yet.

The 72-year-old told ESPN Radio he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while exiting a team bus Sunday.

"Listen, if this is the only issue I'm going to have in life, I'm going to have a great life," Hamilton said (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone). "I've never been injured and I ruptured my Achilles. But hey listen, I'm fine."



