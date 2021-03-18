    FSU's Leonard Hamilton Ruptures Achilles Getting off Team Bus at NCAA Tournament

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 19, 2021
    Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton directs players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton's NCAA tournament hasn't gotten off to the smoothest start—and his team hasn't even played yet. 

    The 72-year-old told ESPN Radio he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while exiting a team bus Sunday. 

    "Listen, if this is the only issue I'm going to have in life, I'm going to have a great life," Hamilton said (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone). "I've never been injured and I ruptured my Achilles. But hey listen, I'm fine."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

