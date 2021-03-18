    Broncos GM Says Team Wants to 'Bring in Competition' for QB Drew Lock

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 18, 2021

    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Drew Lock's hold on the starting job with the Denver Broncos may already be in jeopardy. 

    General manager George Paton told reporters the team would like to bring in competition for Lock as he enters his third season. Through 18 career games, the quarterback has passed for 3,953 yards, 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions—including 15 picks last year. 

    After spending a second-round pick to draft the Mizzou alum in 2019, Denver putting the pressure on its starter. 

    It's unclear how Denver will go about applying that pressure. 

    The free-agent quarterback market offers few legitimate starters, with Alex Smith, Chase Daniel, Joe Flacco and Josh McCown among the most notable options. 

    The Broncos could also look to the draft, where they hold the No. 9 pick, but that player would come without NFL experience. That doesn't mean Denver should shy from taking a QB if the situation is right. 

    The 2021 QB draft class is loaded with talent well beyond Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. 

    Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask all look ready to make their mark on the league, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see most—if not all—of them off the board before the end of the third round. 

    The AFC West remains loaded, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all capable of winning the division. The Broncos, coming off a 5-11 campaign, don't have nearly as much hope. 

    A quarterback competition might not change that in 2021, but it could help the franchise chart a path back to sustained success. 

