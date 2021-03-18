LaVar Ball Advocates for Pelicans to Trade Lonzo amid Deadline Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's been some time since LaVar Ball was on the scene with his typically bombastic comments that make headlines in NBA circles, but he certainly turned some heads during an interview with Mason & Ireland on ESPN LA (h/t Jacob Rude of USA Today's Lonzo Wire).

"I don't know what they're gonna do, but I hope he gets traded," he said about the possibility of the New Orleans Pelicans trading his son, Lonzo. "I don't like watching him play like he plays. ... He can't stand New Orleans, come on man."

While the elder Ball said Lonzo does not like New Orleans, the point guard's comments from earlier this month directly contradict his father's.

"I love playing with those guys, and I'm also really cool with them off the floor as well," Ball told reporters when talking about playing alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. "We're all young. I think we can do some big things, especially in the future coming up."

The UCLA product has also impressed with his play at times this season and is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The most notable improvement in his game has come beyond the arc, as he is shooting a career-best 38.9 percent from deep after connecting on 37.5 percent of his triples last season.

The fourth-year guard shot just 31.5 percent from three-point range in two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ingram and Ball are both 23 years old, while Williamson is 20. Although the Pelicans have struggled this season with a 17-23 record, their future is bright if they can keep them all together and build around the trio.

Ball is set for restricted free agency after this season but has played like someone who can help lead New Orleans into the playoffs in the coming years.

Unless, of course, LaVar has his way and his son is traded.