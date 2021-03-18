Will Fuller V's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Signing Reported Dolphins Contract

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



With that, one of the top free-agent wideouts is off the market. He should be one of the Dolphins' top two wideouts alongside incumbent No. 1 DeVante Parker.

Here's how the Fuller signing may turn out from a season-long fantasy perspective.

Fantasy Outlook

Fuller, who turns 27 in April, had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games last season. His 79.9 yards per contest was a career high.

Fuller had 16.6 yards per reception last year. He's a consistently explosive threat capable of breaking games open on a single play. He can also be dominant, like when he had 14 catches for 217 yards and three scores against the Atlanta Falcons in October 2019.

However, injuries have prevented Fuller from reaching his potential. His hamstring has caused him problems, and he also suffered a torn ACL during the 2018 season.

A broken collarbone, cracked ribs, a groin injury and a knee ailment also forced him to sit at various points during his five-year NFL career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also missed the final five games of last season because of a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Fuller said the suspension stemmed from his unknowingly taking a banned substance prescribed to him by a professional who believed the medication was OK under the league's PED policy.

Fuller has missed 27 of a possible 80 regular-season games, and he has played more than 11 games of a 16-game season just once. He will also miss the season opener in 2021 to finish last year's suspension.

On the plus side, Fuller looked fantastic during a healthy 2020 season, and he didn't miss any time because of injury.

On the flip side, the big question is whether Fuller can form a good rapport with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The ex-Alabama star will enter the season as Miami's No. 1 signal-caller, barring an unforeseen trade or swerve in the NFL draft. He played well in 2020 with a 64.1 completion percentage and 11 passing touchdowns (five interceptions).

However, Tagovailoa ranked 29th in passing yards per attempt among all qualified quarterbacks (6.3 YPA). That's a big step back from Fuller's experience with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who paced the NFL with 8.9 yards per attempt.

It's possible Tagovailoa's efficiency improves after just 10 games played in year one, but it's hard to envision him and Fuller connecting on deep balls as much as the ex-Notre Dame star did with Watson.

Fuller's final three seasons in Houston, which saw him playing with Watson, ended with his earning a 16-game average of 74 catches, 1,132 yards and eight touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

He likely won't match those numbers in a fully healthy year in Miami. However, he should have his opportunities to make plays in this offense as one of its featured contributors.

Fuller's worth a look as a flex or third wide receiver option in standard and point-per-reception leagues.