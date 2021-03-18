Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: 'No Reason to Believe' Patriots Move Is Close

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite re-signing Cam Newton, the New England Patriots may still be keeping their quarterback options open for next season.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots did check on Deshaun Watson's availability earlier this offseason, but "there's no reason to believe a trade is imminent."

Howe noted "it's all quiet on that front" for the Patriots.

Newton's one-year deal doesn't preclude New England from going after another quarterback. He can earn up to $14 million with incentives, but the contract only comes with a $5.423 million cap hit.

In January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

There has been no indication at this point that the Texans intend to grant his request, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Watson is "willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost."

In the last two days, three women have filed lawsuits against Watson in which they say he sexually assaulted them. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed the suits, wrote on Instagram that a total of six civil lawsuits alleging assault will be filed against Watson.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Watson denied any wrongdoing.

Watson has spent the past four seasons with the Texans after being selected with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.