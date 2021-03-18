    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: 'No Reason to Believe' Patriots Move Is Close

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. J.J. Watt is gone from the Texans and Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Not one has been good. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Despite re-signing Cam Newton, the New England Patriots may still be keeping their quarterback options open for next season.

    Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots did check on Deshaun Watson's availability earlier this offseason, but "there's no reason to believe a trade is imminent."

    Howe noted "it's all quiet on that front" for the Patriots. 

    Newton's one-year deal doesn't preclude New England from going after another quarterback. He can earn up to $14 million with incentives, but the contract only comes with a $5.423 million cap hit. 

    In January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

    There has been no indication at this point that the Texans intend to grant his request, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Watson is "willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost."

    In the last two days, three women have filed lawsuits against Watson in which they say he sexually assaulted them. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed the suits, wrote on Instagram that a total of six civil lawsuits alleging assault will be filed against Watson. 

    In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Watson denied any wrongdoing. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Watson has spent the past four seasons with the Texans after being selected with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. 

    Related

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Trubisky to Chicago. Kenyan Drake to Vegas. @Gagnon reacts to all the day's free-agent signings ➡️

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      NFL announces media rights changes including moving TNF exclusively to Amazon as part of 11-year deal ➡️

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Here’s How Patriots’ Depth Chart Is Shaping Up After Insanely Busy Start To Free Agency

      Here’s How Patriots’ Depth Chart Is Shaping Up After Insanely Busy Start To Free Agency
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Here’s How Patriots’ Depth Chart Is Shaping Up After Insanely Busy Start To Free Agency

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal