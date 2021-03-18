    Tony Hawk in Tears After Landing 'Last-Ever Ollie 540' on Video

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    Laureus World Sports Academy member Tony Hawk poses for photos upon arriving at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, March 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
    Lai Seng Sin/Associated Press

    Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk completed his final ollie 540 in an emotional video posted to social media (warning: NSFW language):

    The 52-year-old initially pioneered the trick in 1989 and provided a clip of himself working on it before eventually landing the 540.

    After 32 years, Hawk showed he can still pull it off after several tries.

    He was in tears afterwards as he confirmed it will be the last time he tries the one-and-a-half spin move.

    "I'm like a little sad. I've never had much finality to anything but that was definitely the last one I'll ever do," Hawk said (h/t TMZ Sports). "Happy I made it."

    While he can no longer keep up with the latest generation of competitors, Hawk continues to impress on the skateboard.  

