NBA Top Shot Reveals Every Moment Available in 2021 NBA All-Star Game Set

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Top Shot.

The biggest rising brand in sports collectibles revealed every moment from the 2021 contest that will be available on the service.

There will be 20 moments in the pack altogether, highlighted by Stephen Curry's look-away three and Chris Paul going up to throw home an alley-oop.

Here is a list of all the moments made available:

James Harden hits a step-back three

Kyrie Irving throws down a slam

Jaylen Brown hits a rainbow three

Jayson Tatum throws down a hammer

Zach LaVine adjusts mid-layup

Luka Doncic soars for a slam

Nikola Jokic dunks in the lane

Steph Curry hits a lookaway three

Domantas Sabonis dunks in the paint

Kawhi Leonard drains a triple

Paul George toys with his defender

LeBron James throws down a reverse slam

Zion Williamson throws down an alley-oop

Julius Randle dunks in transition

Nikola Vucevic pulls up from deep.

Chris Paul finishes an alley-oop

Donovan Mitchell throws down a lob

Mike Conley nails a triple

Rudy Gobert converts a bounced alley-oop

Bradley Beal sidesteps into a three

NBA Top Shot has seen a massive spike in popularity in recent months, with fans flocking to the online marketplace to own their favorite highlight. Top Shot uses blockchain technology and is one of several non-fungible token providers that have seen an increase in activity with people looking to make bank in the short-term or seeing the highlights as long-term investments.