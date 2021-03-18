    NBA Top Shot Reveals Every Moment Available in 2021 NBA All-Star Game Set

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the first half of basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Top Shot.

    The biggest rising brand in sports collectibles revealed every moment from the 2021 contest that will be available on the service.

    There will be 20 moments in the pack altogether, highlighted by Stephen Curry's look-away three and Chris Paul going up to throw home an alley-oop.

    Here is a list of all the moments made available:

    • James Harden hits a step-back three
    • Kyrie Irving throws down a slam
    • Jaylen Brown hits a rainbow three
    • Jayson Tatum throws down a hammer
    • Zach LaVine adjusts mid-layup
    • Luka Doncic soars for a slam
    • Nikola Jokic dunks in the lane
    • Steph Curry hits a lookaway three
    • Domantas Sabonis dunks in the paint
    • Kawhi Leonard drains a triple
    • Paul George toys with his defender
    • LeBron James throws down a reverse slam
    • Zion Williamson throws down an alley-oop
    • Julius Randle dunks in transition
    • Nikola Vucevic pulls up from deep.
    • Chris Paul finishes an alley-oop
    • Donovan Mitchell throws down a lob
    • Mike Conley nails a triple
    • Rudy Gobert converts a bounced alley-oop
    • Bradley Beal sidesteps into a three

    NBA Top Shot has seen a massive spike in popularity in recent months, with fans flocking to the online marketplace to own their favorite highlight. Top Shot uses blockchain technology and is one of several non-fungible token providers that have seen an increase in activity with people looking to make bank in the short-term or seeing the highlights as long-term investments.       

