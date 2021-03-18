Andrade Confirms Rumors He Requested Release from WWE Contract

Andrade Confirms Rumors He Requested Release from WWE ContractMarch 18, 2021
WWE Superstar Andrade broke his silence Thursday and seemed to confirm that he asked WWE for his release.
Andrade wrote, "The rumors are true," as part of a tweet he posted Thursday:
“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo
The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼
WrestlingInc.com and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported last week that Andrade asked to be released while backstage at WWE Raw. F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) later reported that WWE denied his request.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
