    Andrade Confirms Rumors He Requested Release from WWE Contract

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com.

    WWE Superstar Andrade broke his silence Thursday and seemed to confirm that he asked WWE for his release.

    Andrade wrote, "The rumors are true," as part of a tweet he posted Thursday:

    WrestlingInc.com and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported last week that Andrade asked to be released while backstage at WWE Raw. F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) later reported that WWE denied his request.

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

