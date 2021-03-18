Andrade Confirms Rumors He Requested Release from WWE Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Andrade broke his silence Thursday and seemed to confirm that he asked WWE for his release.

Andrade wrote, "The rumors are true," as part of a tweet he posted Thursday:

WrestlingInc.com and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported last week that Andrade asked to be released while backstage at WWE Raw. F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) later reported that WWE denied his request.

