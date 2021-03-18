NFL Free Agency 2021: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for New League Year

NFL Free Agency 2021: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for New League YearMarch 18, 2021
The new league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET yesterday, meaning all the moves that were tentatively agreed to during the legal tampering period that began the 2021 NFL free-agency period can now become official. There are still plenty of unsigned players on the open market, but many of them should come to terms before the weekend begins.
Some of the top signings so far include Trent Williams’ six-year, $138 million megadeal with the San Francisco 49ers, Bud Dupree’s five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, Joe Thuney’s five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Shaquil Barrett’s four-year, $68 million agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The wide receiver market may finally heat up after a slow start, with each of the top free agents at the position still available. Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller V and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all looking for new deals, but it may not take long for them to find a home this offseason based on the latest rumblings.
Read on to check out the latest rumors regarding these players and more from around the league as free agency continues into Thursday.
New York Jets Talking to JuJu
The New York Jets needed to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason and did exactly that by inking Corey Davis at the start of free agency. The club may not be done upgrading the position just yet, however, as it is being reported that Gang Green is currently in talks with one of the top wideouts still available.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are negotiating with JuJu Smith-Schuster, the star wideout who spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York would be an ideal landing spot for Smith-Schuster, who saw his production fade a bit in recent years after a dazzling sophomore outing. He’s been slightly overshadowed by the emergence of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh, opening the door for his potential exit.
Should he sign with the Jets, Smith-Schuster would reunite with Sam Darnold, his college quarterback at USC. He would give Darnold a familiar target who helped him become a top prospect with the Trojans, playing well enough to be selected No. 3 overall back in 2018.
Smith-Schuster has been in Darnold’s corner for a while, stating this past season on CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast (h/t CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan), “I'm just saying he's a great kid. I played with him so he's one of my boys so I wouldn't mind playing with him again.”
While Darnold hasn’t lived up to expectations in the Big Apple during his first three seasons, getting him a pair of new receivers this offseason could change his career arc.
Darnold is already going to have a solid No. 2 option in Davis, and getting Smith-Schuster, who showed he could put up huge numbers in the right situation with the Steelers, would only make it easier for him to emerge as the player the Jets expected when they drafted him.
New York Giants Hosting Top Wideout
The New York Giants came into the offseason with a massive need to upgrade their receiving corps, and they may be on the cusp of signing the top wideout on the open market.
According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Kenny Golladay has a visit lined up with the G-Men, which basically amounts to a job interview as he gets set to play his fifth year in the NFL.
Big Blue reportedly isn’t going all-out to ink Golladay, but it shouldn’t be too tough to top the current offers that have been floated his way. The Cincinnati Bengals are the only other suitor that has reportedly put a deal on the table, offering a one-year deal for his services, per The MMQB’s Albert Breer.
The main reason Golladay’s market has been so cold is concern surrounding the hip injury that plagued him during the 2020 campaign. He was only able to suit up for five contests this past season, seeing his production fall off hard after he led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2019.
The Giants have emerged as a favorite not only due to their need at the position and the impending visit, but also because it is reportedly the destination the 27-year-old prefers.
New York still has a bit of cap space to work with—Spotrac estimates it is currently about $5 million under the cap—after making a few minor signings this offseason. The club has acquired running back Devontae Booker, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and wide receiver John Ross so far, while guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson have signed elsewhere.
While Ross’ speed will bolster the Giants’ receiving corps a bit, they still have a major need for a quality starter like Golladay to give the offense the jolt it needs.
Cincinnati Bengals Have Puzzling Start to Free Agency
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the most puzzling teams at the start of free agency.
The organization came into the offseason with some massive needs along its offensive line, but it has yet to make the marquee signing for which fans were hoping. To make matters worse, it lost some of its key playmakers on the open market and has either overpaid for their replacements or has yet to address the issue.
As of Thursday morning, the Bengals have signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Mike Hilton, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, running back Samaje Perine and cornerback Tony Brown. While those moves helped shore up a weak secondary, they have not exactly helped the team grow into a contender.
One of the most head-scratching decisions was to let edge-rusher Carl Lawson walk in free agency as the 25-year-old signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets. Cincinnati then went out and acquired Hendrickson—an edge-rusher who is about a year older and graded far lower in PFF’s rankings—on a four-year contract worth $60 million, paying him the same average annual value Lawson received from Gang Green.
The Bengals have also watched top offensive line targets like Joe Thuney and Trent Williams sign elsewhere and have yet to pull the trigger on any improvements to a unit that was among the worst in the league last year.
While there are still some options available to improve quarterback Joe Burrow’s protection—David Andrews and Riley Reiff are among the decent offensive linemen still seeking a new deal—none of the free agents left are considered among the best in the class.
Cincinnati could also use a receiver to fill the void left by the A.J. Green, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, but it has at least reportedly extended an offer to Kenny Golladay. It remains to be seen if the wideout will accept the one-year “prove-it” deal, but it would be a nice pickup for a club that has plenty of work left to do this offseason.