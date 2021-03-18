NFL Free Agency 2021: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for New League Year

0 of 3

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The new league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET yesterday, meaning all the moves that were tentatively agreed to during the legal tampering period that began the 2021 NFL free-agency period can now become official. There are still plenty of unsigned players on the open market, but many of them should come to terms before the weekend begins.

Some of the top signings so far include Trent Williams’ six-year, $138 million megadeal with the San Francisco 49ers, Bud Dupree’s five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, Joe Thuney’s five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Shaquil Barrett’s four-year, $68 million agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can check out the complete list of every free-agency signing and grades for each deal by clicking here.

The wide receiver market may finally heat up after a slow start, with each of the top free agents at the position still available. Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller V and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all looking for new deals, but it may not take long for them to find a home this offseason based on the latest rumblings.

Read on to check out the latest rumors regarding these players and more from around the league as free agency continues into Thursday.