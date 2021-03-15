2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades

0 of 6

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The NFL offseason kicked into high gear with the start of Monday's legal tampering period.

Really, organizations and the representation for pending free agents have been talking for weeks. Monday is just the starting point of actually reaching deals before they become official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Over the last couple of weeks, numerous squads scrambled to reset thanks to the league's lowered salary cap ($182.5 million) after a pandemic-stricken season. A slew of cuts and contract restructures were the direct result of each team losing over $15 million in salary-cap flexibility.

"This is a year when we, as agents, have to be brutally honest with our clients," superagent Drew Rosenhaus told NBC Sports' Peter King.

The landscape has been significantly altered with a flurry of movement happening even before the tampering period began. The signings and trades occurring Monday only add to the activity.

Free agency creates a massive impact every year, though this year is unlike any other, and we broke down and graded each of the moves as they were reported.