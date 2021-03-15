2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades GradesMarch 15, 2021
2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades
The NFL offseason kicked into high gear with the start of Monday's legal tampering period.
Really, organizations and the representation for pending free agents have been talking for weeks. Monday is just the starting point of actually reaching deals before they become official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.
Over the last couple of weeks, numerous squads scrambled to reset thanks to the league's lowered salary cap ($182.5 million) after a pandemic-stricken season. A slew of cuts and contract restructures were the direct result of each team losing over $15 million in salary-cap flexibility.
"This is a year when we, as agents, have to be brutally honest with our clients," superagent Drew Rosenhaus told NBC Sports' Peter King.
The landscape has been significantly altered with a flurry of movement happening even before the tampering period began. The signings and trades occurring Monday only add to the activity.
Free agency creates a massive impact every year, though this year is unlike any other, and we broke down and graded each of the moves as they were reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Edge Shaquil Barrett
Terms: Four years, $72 million ($36 million guaranteed)
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the band together. When quarterback Tom Brady made the same comment on Instagram after agreeing to a contract extension, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett responded with a simple, "Yessir."
Barrett hasn't been shy about his intentions. He wanted to stay in Tampa Bay.
"I'm not going to take drastically less, but I am open to doing what I think is best for my career, and I think that would be staying in Tampa," Barrett said during a radio interview on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio (via Joe Bucs Fan).
Maybe Barrett took a slight discount on his new deal, but he's now the league's third highest-paid outside linebacker on an annual basis behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller, who could restructure his deal or be released in the coming days.
Barrett blossomed in Tampa Bay with 27.5 regular-season sacks over the last two years, not including a dominant performance in a Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buccaneers put together an offseason of dreams last year. The organization is already off to a phenomenal start this year by retaining its biggest offseason priority.
Grade: A+
Detroit Lions Re-Sign Edge Romeo Okwara
Terms: Three years, $39 million
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The Detroit Lions have struggled to create consistent pressure over the last few seasons. Ziggy Ansah was the last real threat along the team's front before injuries derailed his career.
That made retaining a breakout star like Romeo Okwara a top priority.
After tallying 10 sacks across his first four seasons with the Lions and New York Giants, Okwara exploded with 10 sacks in 2020 alone. His pass-rush productivity percentage was higher this past season than free-agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who tied for second in the league with 13.5 sacks.
The 25-year-old Okwara is also capable of holding the point of attack, setting the edge as a run defender and making stops.
The disappointment of signing Trey Flowers to a massive free-agent deal two years ago should be offset somewhat by the Lions developing and retaining their top sack artist this offseason. New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn now has a starting point for his pressure packages with Okwara back in the fold.
Grade: A
Packers Re-Sign RB Aaron Jones
Terms: Four years, $48 million ($13 million signing bonus)
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Packers retained one of their primary offensive weapons, but in doing so, they arguably created more questions than answers. Why do that after drafting AJ Dillon in the second round in 2020?
Jones is an excellent player. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after posting a career-high 1,104 rushing yards. The 26-year-old is also a vital target out of the backfield with 96 combined receptions over the past two seasons.
However, sinking significant money in the running back position with the team hovering near the salary-cap threshold is head-scratching. At least Green Bay seemingly got a better deal than expected when Jones took a hometown discount.
"We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers," agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Jones' new annual average salary still ranks fourth among running backs, and Green Bay could have made investments elsewhere and been fine at the position. Although, the idea of keeping the offense primarily intact after Aaron Rodgers' MVP campaign can't be entirely dismissed.
The Packers should be applauded for retaining a top free agent, yet excitement over the move should be tempered based on positional value and what the team could have done with that money elsewhere.
Grade: C+
Baltimore Ravens Sign OG Kevin Zeitler
Terms: Three years, $22.5 million ($16 million guaranteed)
Source: Schefter
The Ravens immediately prioritized their offensive line at the start of free agency—as they should have. Right guard was never settled last season with Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers and Patrick Mekari all starting games. Plus, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. requested a trade last month so he can play left tackle elsewhere. Center remains a question mark as well.
The Giants released Kevin Zeitler last week in a cost-cutting move to get under the 2021 salary cap. The guard's play did dip slightly in his ninth season, but his expected $14.5 million salary-cap charge was the driving force behind the decision. New York saved $12 million by moving on from him.
Zeitler will immediately provide stability along the Ravens' offensive interior, as he started all but one game since the beginning of the 2015 campaign.
Normally, the signing of a quality and proven blocker to fill an obvious area of need would earn a solid "A." In this particular case, Zeitler is already 31 years old, and his play didn't quite live up to expectations a year ago. Still, the Ravens added a rock in the middle of their offensive line at a reasonable price to help stabilize a unit in flux.
Grade: B+
Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign Edge Markus Golden
Terms: Two years, $9 million
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
Markus Golden never had an opportunity to financially capitalize his pair of 10-sack seasons, though he seems to have finally found a home with the Arizona Cardinals.
After spending his first four seasons in the desert, the edge-defender signed consecutive one-year deals with the New York Giants. However, the Giants traded him back to the Cardinals last October.
Golden gives Arizona a little more pass-rushing punch with Chandler Jones and the recently acquired J.J. Watt already on the roster. He can also help offset Haason Reddick's expected free-agent departure.
From a personal standpoint, Golden's latest contract has the potential to bring him the most reward.
He never demanded a ton of interest the last time he tested the free-agent waters. But he's clearly comfortable in Arizona as part of what looks like a formidable front if everyone stays healthy and produces to expected levels.
Grade: C+
Carolina Panthers Sign OL Pat Elflein
Terms: Three years, 13.5 million ($6 million guaranteed)
Source: Schefter
Raise your hand if you thought Pat Elflein would be the first offensive lineman signed once the legal tampering period started.
Nobody? Yeah.
To be fair, Elflein should have rushed to sign with the Panthers after being offered a generous deal. The Minnesota Vikings cut the 2017 third-round pick in mid-November after he lost his starting job due to maddening inconsistency. Elflein continued to struggle after being picked up by the New York Jets.
Despite that inconsistency, Elflein is only 26 years old and has made 49 career starts. The Panthers required help along their offensive line, particularly at guard.
However, the free-agent class is littered with proven veteran guards capable of making Carolina's offensive front better. Agreeing to terms with Elflein appears to be an overreaction to addressing an area of need.
Grade: D